Business News
May 13, 2020 / 12:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexican government committee classifies auto industry as 'essential' ahead of reopening

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican government’s health committee on Tuesday announced plans to put key industries such as the automotive, mining and construction sectors into the “essential activities” bracket, paving the way for a wider reopening of the economy.

From June 1, Mexico’s health ministry will also allow for varying levels of economic, educational and social activities per state, to be defined on a weekly basis.

Reporting by Diego Ore and Mexico City newsroom; writing by Drazen Jorgic

