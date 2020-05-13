Mexican government committee classifies auto industry as 'essential' ahead of reopening

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican government’s health committee on Tuesday announced plans to put key industries such as the automotive, mining and construction sectors into the “essential activities” bracket, paving the way for a wider reopening of the economy.
From June 1, Mexico’s health ministry will also allow for varying levels of economic, educational and social activities per state, to be defined on a weekly basis.
Reporting by Diego Ore and Mexico City newsroom; writing by Drazen Jorgic