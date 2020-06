FILE PHOTO: A woman stands by a pedestrian crossing light on the street as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry reported 4,199 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 596 additional fatalities on Tuesday, bringing the total in the country to 124,301 cases and 14,649 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the official count.