FILE PHOTO: A man disinfects the waiting area at a hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tijuana, Mexico, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Saturday reported 970 new cases of coronavirus infection and 84 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 13,842 cases and 1,305 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely considerably higher than the confirmed cases.