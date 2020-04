FILE PHOTO: A health worker, wearing a protective suit and mask, transports a woman suspected of being infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Hospital General de Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 1,047 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 163 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 17,799 cases and 1,732 deaths.

The figures were published on the ministry’s website.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.