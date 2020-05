Medical workers wearing protective suits load a capsule with a resident of the nursing house "Retirement house Luis Elizondo" into an ambulance to be transferred to a hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Guadalupe, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 1,609 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 197 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 27,634 cases and 2,704 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.