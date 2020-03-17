World News
March 17, 2020 / 1:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico coronavirus tally rises to 82 from 53 a day earlier

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People stroll at Chapultepec Park as Mexico's health ministry urged people to maintain a "healthy distance" to avoid infection and the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mexico City, Mexico March 15, 2020. Picture taken March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry said on Monday that confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the country have risen to 82 from 53 a day earlier.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Sandra Maler

