Mexico coronavirus tally rises to 82 from 53 a day earlier
FILE PHOTO: People stroll at Chapultepec Park as Mexico's health ministry urged people to maintain a "healthy distance" to avoid infection and the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mexico City, Mexico March 15, 2020. Picture taken March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry said on Monday that confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the country have risen to 82 from 53 a day earlier.