Mexico has 402,697 coronavirus cases, 44,876 deaths: Johns Hopkins University

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing protective face mask and face shield prays during a mass on the first day of the reopening of the temple of the cult figure La Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death) after government restrictions were eased, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has 402,697 total reported coronavirus cases and 44,876 deaths, the fourth highest death tally worldwide, according to figures published by Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday.

That is an increase of 7,208 cases and 854 deaths from the data published by Mexico’s health ministry on Monday.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the number of confirmed cases.