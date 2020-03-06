Mexico to ready fiscal stimulus to temper coronavirus hit: official

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit Gabriel Yorio speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Friday that the government is preparing fiscal stimulus to reduce the impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus, joining other countries around the world that have done so.

Policymakers have taken a range of approaches to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus, from emergency interest rate cuts and big spending packages to a wait-and-see-stance and pledges of action if required.

“We need to be very accurate in how we do it, because if we overreact, we will impede economic activity more,” Yorio said. “We’re analyzing what kind of fiscal stimuli there could be, what role development banks could play.”

Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera earlier this week urged the private sector to boost investment to help counter the impact.

So far, Mexico has reported five cases of coronavirus that has now infected more than 100,000 people around the world.