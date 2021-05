FILE PHOTO: Teachers and school staff queue to receive a dose of China's CanSino coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a mass vaccination against COVID-19 outside a military base in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico recorded 1,307 coronavirus cases and 52 more deaths on Sunday, according to health ministry data, bringing the overall number of cases to 2,412,810 and the death toll to 223,507.