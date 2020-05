Cemetery and funeral workers wearing personal protective equipment carry the coffin of a victim of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before cremation, as the outbreak of COVID-19 continues in Mexico City, Mexico May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico registered 1,120 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and 236 new deaths, a health official said, bringing the total in the country to 26,025 known cases and 2,507 deaths.

However, Mexico has conducted a very low number of tests. The government said on Sunday that the real number of cases was above 104,000, according to a statistical model.