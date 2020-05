A health workers stands by the entrance of the triage for patients with COVID-19 as the coronavirus disease (COVID 19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico May 4 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico registered 1,434 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and 117 new deaths, a health official said, bringing the total in the country to 24,905 confirmed cases and 2,271 deaths.

However, health officials have previously said that the real number of cases is much higher.