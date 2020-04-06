Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

A woman holds a palm during a procession of the Palm Sunday celebration, after Mexico's government declared a health emergency and issued stricter rules to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Escobedo on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico on Sunday had registered 2,143 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, an increase of 253 cases from a day earlier, the health ministry said.

The number of deaths linked to the virus rose by 15 to 94.