A crematorium employee pushes the body of Victor, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID 19), inside a cremation oven, at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, Mexico June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 3,805 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 473 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 220,657 cases and 27,121 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.