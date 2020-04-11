Mexico registers 3,844 cases of coronavirus and 233 deaths
1 Min Read
A worker in hazardous material suit and a protective mask walks by a statue of Catholic priest and leader of the Mexican War of Independence Miguel Hidalgo, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Guadalajara, Mexico April 9, 2020. Picture taken April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico reported 403 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the country’s total to 3,844 cases and 233 deaths, the health ministry said.