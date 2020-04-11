World News
April 11, 2020 / 12:22 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Mexico registers 3,844 cases of coronavirus and 233 deaths

1 Min Read

A worker in hazardous material suit and a protective mask walks by a statue of Catholic priest and leader of the Mexican War of Independence Miguel Hidalgo, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Guadalajara, Mexico April 9, 2020. Picture taken April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico reported 403 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the country’s total to 3,844 cases and 233 deaths, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below