Mexico registers 4,219 cases of coronavirus and 273 deaths: health ministry
1 Min Read
A view of beds inside a gym of the steelmaker Ternium which has been turned into a centre to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Monterrey, Mexico April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico reported 375 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to 4,219 cases and 273 deaths, the health ministry said.
Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Jonathan Oatis