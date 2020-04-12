Health News
April 12, 2020 / 12:14 AM / a few seconds ago

Mexico registers 4,219 cases of coronavirus and 273 deaths: health ministry

1 Min Read

A view of beds inside a gym of the steelmaker Ternium which has been turned into a centre to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Monterrey, Mexico April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico reported 375 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to 4,219 cases and 273 deaths, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
