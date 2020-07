FILE PHOTO: Medical staff from Global Response Management prepare to take samples from a patient suspected of contracting coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at an isolation area of a hospital installed at a migrant encampment, where more than 2,000 people live while seeking asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry reported on Tuesday 5,432 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 648 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 226,089 cases and 27,769 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.