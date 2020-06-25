Mexico registers 947 new deaths from coronavirus and 5,437 new cases

FILE PHOTO: Cemetery workers move the coffin of a woman, who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during her funeral at the San Isidro Municipal cemetery, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Ecatepec de Morelos, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 947 new deaths from the coronavirus and 5,437 new cases.

The figures bring Mexico’s totals to 196,847 cases and 24,324 deaths.