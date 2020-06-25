Mexico registers 947 new deaths from coronavirus and 5,437 new cases
1 Min Read
FILE PHOTO: Cemetery workers move the coffin of a woman, who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during her funeral at the San Isidro Municipal cemetery, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Ecatepec de Morelos, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 947 new deaths from the coronavirus and 5,437 new cases.
The figures bring Mexico’s totals to 196,847 cases and 24,324 deaths.
Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; writing by Julia Love