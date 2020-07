Teddy bears are pictured on the tables to maintain social distancing measures at Jaso Bakery restaurant during the start of the gradual reopening of commercial activities in Mexico City, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, Mexico July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Health Ministry on Thursday reported a record 8,438 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 718 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 370,712 cases and 41,908 total deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.