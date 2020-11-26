Mexico reports 10,335 new coronavirus cases, 858 more deaths

Slideshow ( 3 images )

MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 10,335 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 858 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of infections to 1,070,487 and the death toll to 103,597.

Health officials have said the real number of infections is likely significantly higher.

