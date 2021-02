FILE PHOTO: Employees of a funeral parlor move a stretcher with the body of a person who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the COVID-19 outbreak, at the Iztapalapa neighbourhood in Mexico City, Mexico January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Thursday reported 13,575 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,682 more deaths, bringing the overall totals in the country to 1,899,820 cases and 162,922 deaths.

The health ministry has said that the real numbers are higher.