FILE PHOTO: A patient with COVID-19 is carried in a stretcher inside Juarez Hospital, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Mexico City, Mexico April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican health officials on Thursday reported 1,425 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 127 new deaths in the country, bringing the total to 19,224 cases and 1,859 deaths.