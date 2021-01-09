Mexico reports 14,362 new coronavirus cases, 1,038 more deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Health Ministry on Friday reported 14,362 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the country and 1,038 more fatalities, bringing its total to 1,507,931 infections and 132,069 deaths.
It was one of the highest numbers for daily new cases.
The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the Health Ministry has said.
Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Diego Ore; Editing by Leslie Adler
