A city employee, wearing protective gear, poses for a photograph as he disinfects an area of Paseo de la Reforma avenue as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has registered 296 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s total to 2,439 cases and 125 deaths, the health ministry said in a press conference on Monday.

(This story corrects number of cases to 2,439 instead of 2,493)