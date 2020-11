FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab sample from a man to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City, Mexico November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry reported on Sunday 3,269 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country and 283 deaths, bringing the official totals to 1,006,522 cases and 98,542 dead.

Health officials have previously said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher than the reported figures.