FILE PHOTO: Funeral workers transport the body of a person who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside a cardboard coffin, after collecting it from a hospital in Mexico City, Mexico June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry reported on Sunday 3,484 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 188 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 117,103 cases and 13,699 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.