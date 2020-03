A man is pictured inside an empty restaurant as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico had 367 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country on Monday, up from 316 the day before, deputy health secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said, with a total of four deaths.

Previously the country had reported two deaths.