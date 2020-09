FILE PHOTO: A follower of La Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death), a cult figure often depicted as a skeletal grim reaper, carries flowers en route to the saint's altar to express his gratitude for miracles and favours from the saint at Tepito neighborhood, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico confirmed an additional 4,444 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country and 300 more deaths on Wednesday, bringing the totals to 680,931 cases and 71,978 deaths.

The government has said that the actual number of cases is likely higher.