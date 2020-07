People walk on a street during the start of gradual reopening of commercial activities in downtown Mexico City, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, Mexico June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican health authorities reported 4,683 confirmed new infections of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, pushing its tally to a total of 256,848, and 273 more deaths to a total of 30,639.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell has repeatedly said that the actual number of both infections and associated death is probably significantly higher.