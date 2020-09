FILE PHOTO: A girl runs on a social distancing marker, as Papalote Children's Museum reopens after closing since March amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Mexico City, Mexico, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 4,841 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 688,954 cases, and 624 new deaths, for a cumulative death toll of 72,803.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell has said the real number of cases in the country is significantly higher.