Members of biological sciences of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) test people for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the university, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry reported on Wednesday 4,930 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 770 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 159,793 cases and 19,080 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.