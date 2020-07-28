Mexico reports 4,973 new coronavirus cases and 342 deaths

Hugo, a patient who recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is pictured as he leaves from the Juarez Hospital to go to his house in Mexico City Mexico, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 4,973 new coronavirus cases and 342 additional deaths, bringing the country’s total cases to 395,489 and death toll to 44,022.

The figures were published earlier in the day by Johns Hopkins University.

Mexico has the fourth highest coronavirus death tally worldwide.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.