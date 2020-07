A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) conducts a test to a patient while going house to house to test people for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the municipality of Tlahuac, one of the highly contagious zone of Mexico City, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Mexico July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Health Ministry on Monday reported 5,172 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 301 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 349,396 cases and 39,485 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.