FILE PHOTO: People line up to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a temporary testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City, Mexico October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry reported on Saturday an 5,447 more cases of the novel coronavirus and 355 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 847,108 and the death toll to 86,059.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.