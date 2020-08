Esoteric witch Karina, prays to a candle as she conducts a spiritual cleansing to Rosa Dominguez who is looking to improve her health and her economic situation due to the present coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Sonora market, in Mexico City, Mexico August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MONTERREY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 6,148 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 857 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 449,961 cases and 48,869 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.