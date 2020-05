A doctor (not pictured) guides people who come to visit and see their relatives through a window, as they are treated for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Hospital General La Perla Nezahualcoyotl, in Mexico City, Mexico May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican health authorities registered 3,329 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country and 190 new deaths, a health official said on Saturday, bringing the total number to 65,856 cases and 7,179 deaths.

(This story has been refiled to fix typographical error in headline.)