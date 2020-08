FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker speaks with a woman during a house by house walk to test people for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Monterrey, Mexico August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 6,686 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 926 additional fatalities, bringing the totals in the country to 492,522 infections and 53,929 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.