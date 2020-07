A healthcare worker talks with a woman before collecting swab samples to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a public hospital, in Monterrey, Mexico July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 7,051 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 836 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 311,486 cases and 36,327 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.