Mexico reports 7,208 new coronavirus cases, 854 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing protective face mask and face shield prays during a mass on the first day of the reopening of the temple of the cult figure La Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death) after government restrictions were eased, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has 7,208 new known coronavirus cases and 854 additional deaths, bringing the nation’s total to 402,697 cases and 44,876 fatalities, the health ministry reported on Tuesday.

The figures were reported earlier in the day by Johns Hopkins University.

Mexico has the fourth highest death tally worldwide.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the number of confirmed cases.