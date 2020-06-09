Mexico reports nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases, total infections at 120,000

FILE PHOTO: People stand on the street as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican government reported 2,999 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing total confirmed infections to 120,102, according to data from the health ministry.

The country’s official coronavirus death toll rose to 14,053, up from 13,699 on Sunday.

The government has said the actual number of infections and deaths caused by COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus, is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.