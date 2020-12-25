Mexico says 42,900 doses of Pfizer vaccine en route to country

FILE PHOTO: People queue to enter a supermarket for last minute Christmas shopping, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) - A total of 42,900 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are en route to Mexico from Belgium, Mexico’s foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday on Twitter.

The doses are slated to arrive on Saturday in Mexico City and the northern city of Monterrey, Ebrard added. Mexico administered its first shots of the vaccine on Thursday after the arrival of an initial shipment of 3,000 Pfizer doses.