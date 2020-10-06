Mexico to make COVID-19 vaccine payments this week, finance minister says

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Finance Minister Arturo Herrera speaks during the presentation of the national financial inclusion policy, in the Interactive Museum of the Economy (MIDE) in Mexico City, Mexico March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government on Friday will formalize the first contracts to acquire a COVID-19 vaccine and make an initial payment, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said in a presentation to the senate on Tuesday.

Herrera did not specify which vaccine or vaccines he was referring to but said the first batches should be available in Mexico in the first quarter next year. Mexico has been in talks with companies in several countries about acquiring a vaccine.