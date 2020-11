FILE PHOTO: Relatives visit the grave of Natalia, who died on August of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the age of 86, as Mexico surpasses 100,000 deaths from the virus, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 10,794 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 813 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 1,060,152 and the death toll to 102,739.

Health officials have said the real number of infections is likely significantly higher.