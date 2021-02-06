Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll shoots past 164,000

Health workers and patients are pictured at the maternity ward for mothers infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital "Monica Pretelini Saenz", in Toluca, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico added 1,368 confirmed coronavirus fatalities on Friday, bringing the running death toll to 164,290, while new infections rose by 13,051 for total cases to date of over 1.9 million, according to updated Health Ministry figures.

The hard-hit country’s Health Ministry has acknowledged that the true number of cases and deaths attributable to COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus, is almost certainly much higher due to a lack of wide-scale testing.