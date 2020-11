FILE PHOTO: People walk wearing face mask as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry reported on Sunday 5,887 additional coronavirus cases and 219 more deaths, bringing the official number of cases to 967,825 and the death toll to 95,027.

Health officials have said the real number of infections and deaths is likely significantly higher.