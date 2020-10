A healthcare worker is pictured while a patient who recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is discharged from the military hospital in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 4,580 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 378 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 799,188 cases and 82,726 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.