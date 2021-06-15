Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 230,428

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks cross a street as Mexico City's authorities announce a full reopening of the city come Monday, the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Mexico June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico reported 4,250 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 241 additional coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, bringing the overall death toll to 230,428 and the total number of cases to 2,459,601, according to health ministry data.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Last week the health ministry said about a quarter of Mexico’s population of 126 million, or about 31.1 million people, are estimated to have been infected with the coronavirus.