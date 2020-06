People cross a road in the municipality of Iztapalapa as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s death toll from the novel coronavirus on Monday surpassed 10,000 after the health ministry reported an additional 237 deaths in the country.

Total deaths reached 10,167, while an additional 2,771 cases brought total known infections to 93,435, although health officials have said the real number is higher.