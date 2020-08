FILE PHOTO: Medical staff are seen looking after patients inside military hospital at the Heroic Military Academy which takes care of patients with symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19),in Mexico City, Mexico August 20, 2020. Picture taken August 20, 2020.REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Sunday reported 4,129 new confirmed novel coronavirus infections and 339 additional fatalities, bringing the total number to 595,841 cases and 64,158 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the number of confirmed cases.